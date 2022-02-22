Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) average volume reaches $2.55M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.19% to $54.92. During the day, the stock rose to $56.05 and sunk to $54.42 before settling in for the price of $56.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $45.42-$74.50.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $243.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6210 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 274,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,795. The stock had 36.36 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.78, operating margin was +26.20 and Pretax Margin of +24.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.80, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.65.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.08% that was higher than 37.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.