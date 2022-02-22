Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) last month volatility was 3.81%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) open the trading on February 18, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.41% to $233.38. During the day, the stock rose to $237.56 and sunk to $226.60 before settling in for the price of $230.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $129.57-$232.84.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $203.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1853 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.90, operating margin was +36.62 and Pretax Margin of +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s EVP, Advisor to Management sold 8,235 shares at the rate of 180.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,489,388 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,025. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 900 for 184.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,949. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,779 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.88) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.30% and is forecasted to reach 20.61 in the upcoming year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.35, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.70.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.23, a figure that is expected to reach 5.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

[Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.41% While, its Average True Range was 8.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.62% that was higher than 28.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.