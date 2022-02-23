A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cano Health Inc. (CANO) as it 5-day change was -3.69%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2022, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28% to $6.00. During the day, the stock rose to $6.258 and sunk to $5.85 before settling in for the price of $6.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $4.80-$16.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -363.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.93.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s CEO and President bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,891,962. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03, Company’s CEO and President bought 12,500 for 8.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,876,962 in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -363.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.26 million was inferior to the volume of 2.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.05% that was higher than 64.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.