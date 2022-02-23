ABB Ltd (ABB) volume hits 1.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) started the day on February 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.63% at $33.78. During the day, the stock rose to $34.115 and sunk to $33.435 before settling in for the price of $34.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABB posted a 52-week range of $28.61-$39.11.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.44.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ABB Ltd (ABB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.65, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.40.

In the same vein, ABB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of ABB Ltd (ABB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.79% that was higher than 25.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.