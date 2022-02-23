BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.37M

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) started the day on February 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.25% at $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.27 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BVXV posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$5.22.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6710, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2997.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.53%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$1.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.00%.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, BVXV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05.

Technical Analysis of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0989.

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.57% that was lower than 135.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.