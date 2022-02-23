Brinker International Inc. (EAT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.53

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) open the trading on February 22, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.57% to $41.32. During the day, the stock rose to $42.92 and sunk to $40.85 before settling in for the price of $42.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAT posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$78.33.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 350.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 59491 employees. It has generated 56,106 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,212. The stock had 37.95 Receivables turnover and 1.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.58, operating margin was +6.46 and Pretax Margin of +4.35.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Brinker International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 42.94, making the entire transaction reach 214,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,016. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President, CEO, Pres. Chili’s sold 12,500 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 256,976 in total.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.51) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 350.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brinker International Inc. (EAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.01, and its Beta score is 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.33.

In the same vein, EAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

[Brinker International Inc., EAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.70% that was higher than 47.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.