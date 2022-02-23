SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) EPS growth this year is 41.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) open the trading on February 22, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.39% to $74.21. During the day, the stock rose to $74.75 and sunk to $73.14 before settling in for the price of $73.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $62.93-$84.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 31 shares at the rate of 81.05, making the entire transaction reach 2,513 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,679. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 280,000 for 68.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,276,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,461,624 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.23) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.79, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.05.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

[SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.16% that was higher than 22.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.