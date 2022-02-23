Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.25 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) started the day on February 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -7.08% at $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.68 and sunk to $3.40 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $3.22-$15.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $890.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 4.90, making the entire transaction reach 490,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 5.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 556,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 300,000 in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, UP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.73% that was higher than 76.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.