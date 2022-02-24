Masco Corporation (MAS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.37

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) open the trading on February 23, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.48% to $55.08. During the day, the stock rose to $56.20 and sunk to $54.96 before settling in for the price of $55.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAS posted a 52-week range of $51.97-$71.06.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 20000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.19, operating margin was +17.31 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Masco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s VP and CFO sold 12,447 shares at the rate of 60.25, making the entire transaction reach 749,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,752. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s President and CEO sold 43,884 for 60.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,662,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 344,485 in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.85 while generating a return on equity of 5,075.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Masco Corporation (MAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.67, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.43.

In the same vein, MAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

[Masco Corporation, MAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corporation (MAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.02% that was higher than 24.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.