No matter how cynical the overall market is UBS Group AG (UBS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.38%

As on February 23, 2022, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) started slowly as it slid -1.34% to $19.19. During the day, the stock rose to $19.68 and sunk to $19.12 before settling in for the price of $19.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $14.42-$21.49.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 71427 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.37 and Pretax Margin of +25.37.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 52.99% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +19.95 while generating a return on equity of 12.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.34, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.21.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UBS Group AG, UBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.95 million was lower the volume of 4.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.38% that was lower than 25.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.