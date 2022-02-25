Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is -3.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) established initial surge of 1.18% at $68.01, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $68.16 and sunk to $65.00 before settling in for the price of $67.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $47.52-$78.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7241 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.25, operating margin was +14.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ciena Corporation industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 64.42, making the entire transaction reach 128,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,664. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s SVP, Networking Platforms sold 5,500 for 64.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 354,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,538 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.85) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.31, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.63.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ciena Corporation, CIEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.50% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.88% that was lower than 36.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.