Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) last week performance was -8.90%

As on February 24, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.99% to $8.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.53 and sunk to $7.66 before settling in for the price of $8.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $7.84-$14.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2436 employees. It has generated 135,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was -4.01 and Pretax Margin of -12.84.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 6,030 shares at the rate of 12.47, making the entire transaction reach 75,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,030. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for 11.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,720 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.49 million was lower the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.12% that was lower than 56.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.