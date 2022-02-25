Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) went down -0.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) started the day on February 24, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.81% at $86.48. During the day, the stock rose to $86.80 and sunk to $81.70 before settling in for the price of $87.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $76.03-$143.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -12.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.00, operating margin was -10.30 and Pretax Margin of -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 94.25, making the entire transaction reach 37,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,307. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 18, Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for 91.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,836,545. This particular insider is now the holder of 394,429 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.25) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.09% While, its Average True Range was 4.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.91% that was lower than 45.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.