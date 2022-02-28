A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) as it 5-day change was 3.70%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2022, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) set off with pace as it heaved 4.89% to $10.08. During the day, the stock rose to $10.23 and sunk to $9.515 before settling in for the price of $9.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$14.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $262.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1285 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.89, operating margin was +37.75 and Pretax Margin of +33.91.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 11.96, making the entire transaction reach 59,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 12.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 446,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,000 in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.90, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.12.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.59 million was inferior to the volume of 2.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.12% that was lower than 54.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.