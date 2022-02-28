Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.83

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) open the trading on February 25, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.82% to $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTE posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $366.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $526.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9526, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7651.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 19.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 624,800 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 437,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,141,812. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 120,700 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,076. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,766,612 in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.33.

In the same vein, GTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

[Gran Tierra Energy Inc., GTE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.1021.

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.15% that was higher than 65.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.