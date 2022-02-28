HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) went up 3.99% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) started the day on February 25, 2022, with a price increase of 3.99% at $253.29. During the day, the stock rose to $254.20 and sunk to $244.86 before settling in for the price of $243.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $171.92-$269.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $246.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $238.54.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 195000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.47, operating margin was +16.47 and Pretax Margin of +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Group President – Service Line sold 9,367 shares at the rate of 253.18, making the entire transaction reach 2,371,502 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,788. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Group President – Service Line sold 20,633 for 244.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,034,685. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,155 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.09) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50% and is forecasted to reach 20.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.92, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 256.96.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.26, a figure that is expected to reach 4.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.54% While, its Average True Range was 8.08.

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.22% that was higher than 28.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.