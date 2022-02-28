Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) return on Assets touches -47.71: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) started the day on February 25, 2022, with a price increase of 6.51% at $8.83. During the day, the stock rose to $8.85 and sunk to $7.94 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $6.82-$54.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $870.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4067 employees. It has generated 39,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,108. The stock had 7.93 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was -104.89 and Pretax Margin of -113.41.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -115.26 while generating a return on equity of -76.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.25.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.56% that was lower than 95.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.