New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $26.63M

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) started the day on February 25, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.08% at $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.4101 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$18.95.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.66 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7176, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6486.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 88126 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 315,224 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,650. The stock had 36.38 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.37, operating margin was +3.49 and Pretax Margin of +7.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 66.90% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.90%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.91, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days Average volume was 19.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 21.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1134.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.71% that was lower than 70.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.