No matter how cynical the overall market is Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) performance over the last week is recorded -5.22%

As on February 25, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.87% to $11.61. During the day, the stock rose to $11.70 and sunk to $10.91 before settling in for the price of $11.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $9.93-$85.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $842.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $677.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.69, operating margin was -203.11 and Pretax Margin of -202.98.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 31,307 shares at the rate of 11.88, making the entire transaction reach 371,905 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,818. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 13.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 392,790 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.96) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of -203.09 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.70.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.94 million was lower the volume of 25.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.18% that was lower than 70.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.