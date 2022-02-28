PAE Incorporated (PAE) PE Ratio stood at $19.74: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on N/A, PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $10.05. During the day, the stock rose to N/A and sunk to N/A before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAE posted a 52-week range of $5.62-$10.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $935.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.64.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. PAE Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.24%, in contrast to 97.03% institutional ownership.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

PAE Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PAE Incorporated (PAE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, PAE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PAE Incorporated (PAE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PAE Incorporated, PAE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of PAE Incorporated (PAE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.40% that was lower than 86.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.