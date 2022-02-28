Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 14-day ATR is 1.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) established initial surge of 1.71% at $57.01, as the Stock market unbolted on February 25, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $57.04 and sunk to $55.48 before settling in for the price of $56.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $53.47-$71.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.20, operating margin was +31.80 and Pretax Margin of +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s See Remarks sold 7,869 shares at the rate of 58.62, making the entire transaction reach 461,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 320,171. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 17,255 for 58.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,011,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,899 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.56, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.44.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.49% that was higher than 24.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.