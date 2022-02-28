Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.54

As on February 25, 2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.61% to $144.53. During the day, the stock rose to $145.21 and sunk to $137.19 before settling in for the price of $140.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSM posted a 52-week range of $120.01-$223.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $156.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12200 employees. It has generated 323,009 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,415. The stock had 53.10 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.02, operating margin was +13.98 and Pretax Margin of +13.19.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 99.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 159.15, making the entire transaction reach 3,978,855 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 432,236. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 10,000 for 171.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,718,978. This particular insider is now the holder of 457,236 in total.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.14) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 47.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.60% and is forecasted to reach 13.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.86, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.99.

In the same vein, WSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.30, a figure that is expected to reach 4.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Williams-Sonoma Inc., WSM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.60% While, its Average True Range was 7.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.06% that was higher than 42.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.