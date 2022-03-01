Agenus Inc. (AGEN) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on February 28, 2022, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.12% to $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.74 and sunk to $2.625 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGEN posted a 52-week range of $2.34-$6.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $716.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.43.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Agenus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 53.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 38,679 shares at the rate of 3.06, making the entire transaction reach 118,346 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,321. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,400,000 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,800,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,881,000 in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in the upcoming year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34.

In the same vein, AGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agenus Inc., AGEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.81 million was better the volume of 3.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.58% that was lower than 74.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.