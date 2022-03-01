Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) went down -1.15% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) started the day on February 28, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.15% at $4.30. During the day, the stock rose to $4.44 and sunk to $4.25 before settling in for the price of $4.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDE posted a 52-week range of $4.12-$11.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -218.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $252.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.78.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Coeur Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 73.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Operating Officer bought 11,760 shares at the rate of 4.26, making the entire transaction reach 50,086 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,128. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 10,000 for 4.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 406,683 in total.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -218.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, CDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.27% that was higher than 57.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.