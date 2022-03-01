Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.26

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) open the trading on February 28, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.46% to $7.08. During the day, the stock rose to $7.10 and sunk to $6.87 before settling in for the price of $6.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQX posted a 52-week range of $5.47-$9.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 290.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 622 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.77, operating margin was +22.33 and Pretax Margin of +5.57.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Equinox Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.27%, in contrast to 41.41% institutional ownership.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.46 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 290.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.75, and its Beta score is 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69.

In the same vein, EQX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.49, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

[Equinox Gold Corp., EQX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.66% that was higher than 49.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.