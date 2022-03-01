SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) volume hits 4.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) started the day on February 28, 2022, with a price increase of 4.03% at $1.29. During the day, the stock rose to $1.33 and sunk to $1.185 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAC posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3970, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1334.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 153 employees. It has generated 143,784 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -142,216. The stock had 1.05 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was -91.11 and Pretax Margin of -98.65.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. SeaChange International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 21, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 106,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 507,815. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 100,000 for 1.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 407,815 in total.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -98.91 while generating a return on equity of -53.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, SEAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1317.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.88% that was lower than 171.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.