Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) EPS growth this year is -71.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) open the trading on February 28, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.25% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$2.15.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -27.60% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $293.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2626, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4509.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 28 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,115,426 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,983,114. The stock had 781.97 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -97.90, operating margin was -160.43 and Pretax Margin of -177.79.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.94%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary sold 66,836 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 96,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 261,033. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary sold 150,000 for 1.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 261,033 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -177.79 while generating a return on equity of -39.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10464.13.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

[Ur-Energy Inc., URG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0907.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.24% that was lower than 77.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.