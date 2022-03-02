AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.51M

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) started the day on March 01, 2022, with a price increase of 0.62% at $12.99. During the day, the stock rose to $13.01 and sunk to $12.665 before settling in for the price of $12.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $12.17-$18.84.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $521.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 50 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +34.13 and Pretax Margin of +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 49.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director, Executive Chair sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,819,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 667,920. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for 14.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,639,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,066,178 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.82, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.91.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.28% that was higher than 19.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.