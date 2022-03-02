Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.58

As on March 01, 2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.61% to $26.76. During the day, the stock rose to $26.93 and sunk to $25.605 before settling in for the price of $26.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HR posted a 52-week range of $25.94-$33.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 338 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.41, operating margin was +15.29 and Pretax Margin of +12.66.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Executive Vice President & GC sold 2,896 shares at the rate of 31.01, making the entire transaction reach 89,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,682. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s EVP – Investments sold 11,447 for 31.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 354,857. This particular insider is now the holder of 155,287 in total.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.94, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.78.

In the same vein, HR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, HR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.35 million was better the volume of 1.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.94% that was higher than 30.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.