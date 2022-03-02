QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) went down -4.83% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) started the day on March 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.83% at $163.69. During the day, the stock rose to $171.84 and sunk to $161.72 before settling in for the price of $171.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $122.17-$193.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 7.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 45000 workers. It has generated 745,911 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 200,956. The stock had 8.85 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.51, operating margin was +29.16 and Pretax Margin of +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 74.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,100 shares at the rate of 179.83, making the entire transaction reach 557,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,879. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 68 for 180.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,281. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.01) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.76, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.37.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.72, a figure that is expected to reach 2.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.61% While, its Average True Range was 7.75.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.68% that was higher than 46.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.