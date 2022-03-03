Edison International (EIX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.70

As on March 02, 2022, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.32% to $64.49. During the day, the stock rose to $65.19 and sunk to $63.71 before settling in for the price of $63.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EIX posted a 52-week range of $54.14-$68.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $379.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13351 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.50, operating margin was +18.93 and Pretax Margin of +5.29.

Edison International (EIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Edison International’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 3,100 shares at the rate of 63.56, making the entire transaction reach 197,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,076. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Director sold 220 for 62.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,737. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,176 in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edison International’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.34, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56.

In the same vein, EIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Edison International, EIX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.36 million was better the volume of 2.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International (EIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.50% that was higher than 18.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.