Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) last week performance was 0.16%

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) flaunted slowness of -0.02% at $56.67, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $56.755 and sunk to $56.65 before settling in for the price of $56.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAY posted a 52-week range of $36.05-$56.80.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2344 employees. It has generated 201,110 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,949. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.83, operating margin was -0.21 and Pretax Margin of -2.22.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bottomline Technologies Inc. industry. Bottomline Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Managing Director Europe sold 5,459 shares at the rate of 56.66, making the entire transaction reach 309,296 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,533. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 6,889 for 56.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 390,317. This particular insider is now the holder of 460,287 in total.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.46 while generating a return on equity of -3.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.35.

In the same vein, EPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bottomline Technologies Inc., EPAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.35% that was lower than 43.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.