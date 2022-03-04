AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $19.34: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 03, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.67% to $23.85. During the day, the stock rose to $24.10 and sunk to $23.45 before settling in for the price of $24.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $14.57-$26.77.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 97.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 159.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 36952 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.07, operating margin was +21.05 and Pretax Margin of +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 31.30% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 159.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 97.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.07, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.65.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.19% that was higher than 47.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.