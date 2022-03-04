B2Gold Corp. (BTG) volume hits 14.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) started the day on March 03, 2022, with a price increase of 2.18% at $4.22. During the day, the stock rose to $4.22 and sunk to $4.06 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTG posted a 52-week range of $3.30-$5.37.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.04.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.61, operating margin was +39.31 and Pretax Margin of +40.21.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. B2Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.07%, in contrast to 70.70% institutional ownership.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 15.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, BTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.10% that was higher than 38.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.