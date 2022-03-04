Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) latest performance of -6.67% is not what was on cards

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) open the trading on March 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.67% to $1.54. During the day, the stock rose to $1.765 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPZM posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$9.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9436, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.8747.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Epizyme Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 57.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Corporate Controller sold 222 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,632. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s See Remarks sold 1,058 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,587. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,385 in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.53) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.48.

In the same vein, EPZM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

[Epizyme Inc., EPZM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.1935.

Raw Stochastic average of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.23% that was lower than 127.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.