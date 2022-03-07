American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.16

As on March 04, 2022, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) started slowly as it slid -2.70% to $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.7915 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVCT posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$8.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4916, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2404.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. It has generated 277,259 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.80, operating margin was -15.75 and Pretax Margin of -26.77.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.70%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,079 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 24,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,039,724. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Director sold 11,084 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,336. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,693,906 in total.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.00%.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, AVCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.06.

Technical Analysis of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., AVCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.86 million was lower the volume of 5.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1193.

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.92% that was lower than 209.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.