Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) PE Ratio stood at $20.21: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 04, 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.78% to $56.51. During the day, the stock rose to $56.895 and sunk to $55.25 before settling in for the price of $56.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCO posted a 52-week range of $44.15-$64.29.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.15 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $229.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 79500 employees. It has generated 626,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 133,220. The stock had 4.82 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.59, operating margin was +27.32 and Pretax Margin of +26.62.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chair and CEO sold 15,382 shares at the rate of 53.86, making the entire transaction reach 828,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 672,737. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s SVP & Chief Acctg Officer sold 3,623 for 56.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 204,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,375 in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.21, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.64.

In the same vein, CSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.77 million was lower the volume of 22.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.23% that was higher than 25.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.