Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) EPS growth this year is -113.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) open the trading on March 04, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.68% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.55 and sunk to $1.38 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEG posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$7.79.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -14.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -113.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7430, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9697.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 284 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 135,261 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -106,891. The stock had 3.20 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.12, operating margin was -74.85 and Pretax Margin of -88.26.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 28.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 111,000 shares at the rate of 2.69, making the entire transaction reach 298,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,200,263. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for 2.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,089,263 in total.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -79.03 while generating a return on equity of -100.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -113.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, OEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

[Orbital Energy Group Inc., OEG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1371.

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.35% that was higher than 75.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.