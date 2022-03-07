Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) went down -1.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) started the day on March 04, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.41% at $103.18. During the day, the stock rose to $104.40 and sunk to $101.825 before settling in for the price of $104.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $70.36-$117.67.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 40000 workers. It has generated 267,025 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,850. The stock had 9.40 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.07, operating margin was +13.63 and Pretax Margin of +12.62.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 shares at the rate of 107.36, making the entire transaction reach 2,200,394 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,391. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director sold 272,297 for 108.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,410,799. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,437,070 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.24) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.30 while generating a return on equity of 108.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.96, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.37.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.51% While, its Average True Range was 3.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.33% that was higher than 35.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.