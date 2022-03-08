Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.30M

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) started the day on March 07, 2022, with a price increase of 4.17% at $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.61 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$2.14.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $809.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $796.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3332, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3869.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 66 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 218,530 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -246,712. The stock had 3.90 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -46.32, operating margin was -123.13 and Pretax Margin of -118.86.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -112.90 while generating a return on equity of -7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $93.75, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.97.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1193.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.03% that was lower than 73.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.