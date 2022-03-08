Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) EPS growth this year is -280.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) open the trading on March 07, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.88% to $4.60. During the day, the stock rose to $4.655 and sunk to $4.55 before settling in for the price of $4.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KODK posted a 52-week range of $3.45-$11.26.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -280.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 228,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,889. The stock had 5.26 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.12, operating margin was -5.93 and Pretax Margin of -36.54.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Eastman Kodak Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 29.70% institutional ownership.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -52.87 while generating a return on equity of -198.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -280.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.06, and its Beta score is 4.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, KODK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

[Eastman Kodak Company, KODK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.88% that was higher than 46.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.