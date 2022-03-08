Waste Management Inc. (WM) 14-day ATR is 3.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 07, 2022, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) started slowly as it slid -1.25% to $155.85. During the day, the stock rose to $158.44 and sunk to $155.44 before settling in for the price of $157.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WM posted a 52-week range of $115.59-$168.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $152.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.99.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Waste Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 76 shares at the rate of 141.65, making the entire transaction reach 10,766 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,353. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s SVP Operations sold 66 for 141.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,953 in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waste Management Inc. (WM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.26, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.73.

In the same vein, WM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Waste Management Inc., WM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.64 million was better the volume of 2.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.94% While, its Average True Range was 3.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.57% that was higher than 19.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.