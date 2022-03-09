Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) went down -0.76% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) started the day on March 08, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $551.43. During the day, the stock rose to $565.87 and sunk to $550.32 before settling in for the price of $555.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHTR posted a 52-week range of $545.33-$825.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 12.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $601.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $688.33.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Charter Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 71.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 2,750 shares at the rate of 591.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,627,886 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,256. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 44,894 for 675.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,316,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,579 in total.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.89) by $2.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.90% and is forecasted to reach 37.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.21, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.31.

In the same vein, CHTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.82, a figure that is expected to reach 6.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 37.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.98% While, its Average True Range was 18.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.25% that was higher than 28.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.