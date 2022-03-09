Gold Fields Limited (GFI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.11: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.37% to $16.10. During the day, the stock rose to $17.20 and sunk to $15.531 before settling in for the price of $16.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.75-$16.20.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 316.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $886.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $886.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5641 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.95, operating margin was +37.20 and Pretax Margin of +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 316.00%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.09, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.84.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gold Fields Limited, GFI]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.99% that was lower than 49.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.