Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.26M

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) started the day on March 09, 2022, with a price increase of 4.77% at $128.56. During the day, the stock rose to $130.14 and sunk to $126.385 before settling in for the price of $122.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $116.04-$164.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 156883 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 45,869 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,031. The stock had 121.97 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.89, operating margin was +8.64 and Pretax Margin of +8.01.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 76,725 shares at the rate of 152.38, making the entire transaction reach 11,691,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 222,480. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s Director sold 3,123 for 151.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 471,917. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,714 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2021, the organization reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.43) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.36, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.92.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.00, a figure that is expected to reach 2.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.12% While, its Average True Range was 7.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.99% that was higher than 38.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.