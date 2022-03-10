Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.62: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 09, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $10.62. During the day, the stock rose to $11.0901 and sunk to $10.565 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $9.31-$15.45.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $917.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 36000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.41, operating margin was +21.77 and Pretax Margin of +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s EVP & GC sold 128,616 shares at the rate of 14.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,821,203 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 642,539. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 11.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 300,015 in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.57, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.40.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 17.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.90% that was lower than 48.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.