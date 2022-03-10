No matter how cynical the overall market is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.06%

As on March 09, 2022, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.51% to $22.92. During the day, the stock rose to $23.255 and sunk to $22.92 before settling in for the price of $22.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STWD posted a 52-week range of $22.37-$27.00.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $276.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.23.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 48.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s CEO, Chairman of Board bought 217,500 shares at the rate of 22.66, making the entire transaction reach 4,928,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,571,522. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s President bought 6,500 for 22.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 148,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,003,998 in total.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.01, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99.

In the same vein, STWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Starwood Property Trust Inc., STWD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.54 million was better the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.46% that was higher than 25.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.