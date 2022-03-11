Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $84.01: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 10, 2022, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.94% to $73.80. During the day, the stock rose to $74.55 and sunk to $73.30 before settling in for the price of $75.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $64.61-$92.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $425.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.01.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s President, Otis EMEA sold 1,597 shares at the rate of 87.80, making the entire transaction reach 140,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,253. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s VP, CAO & Controller sold 2,220 for 87.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,122. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.73) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in the upcoming year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.52.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.60% that was higher than 25.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.