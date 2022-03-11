TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) EPS growth this year is 968.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) open the trading on March 10, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.11% to $130.29. During the day, the stock rose to $131.125 and sunk to $126.05 before settling in for the price of $130.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEL posted a 52-week range of $123.31-$166.44.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 968.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $324.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.06.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 89000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 167,674 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,337. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.70, operating margin was +17.50 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,698 shares at the rate of 159.30, making the entire transaction reach 1,385,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,163. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 24,299 for 158.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,840,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,969 in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 968.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.70, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.30.

In the same vein, TEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

[TE Connectivity Ltd., TEL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87% While, its Average True Range was 5.14.

Raw Stochastic average of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.29% that was higher than 30.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.