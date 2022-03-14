Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $21.54M

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) started the day on March 11, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.48% at $6.19. During the day, the stock rose to $6.30 and sunk to $6.17 before settling in for the price of $6.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $5.54-$7.02.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 916.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.99 billion, simultaneously with a float of $702.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Senior VP & Controller sold 12,365 shares at the rate of 6.17, making the entire transaction reach 76,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 412,968. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 233,846 for 6.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,455,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 800,280 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 916.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.34, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.24.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 35.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 22.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.73% that was lower than 28.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.